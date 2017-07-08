TOBA TEK SINGH-Scores of the Punjab Community Development Department's secretaries have demanded revision of their pay scales which have not been upgraded since their appointment.

The representatives of the secretaries, recruited in union councils under Pervez Musharraf's devolution of power plan, from different areas of Punjab held a meeting on Friday at Pirmahal to discuss their problems.

Addressing the meeting participants, Rana Mehboobul Hassan from Vehari said that scales of clerical staff have been revised in Punjab but UCs secretaries have been ignored altogether although they are eligible to be promoted to BPS 11, pattern on other clerical staff. He informed that in 2009 their services were regularised and since then 30 percent of their salaries are being deducted, adding that they are unaware where or in which head or account this money is being deposited.

He claimed that now again pay scales of clerical staff have been revised and clerks, who were equal to their pay scale 7 in 2007, would now enjoy promotion in scale 16, regretting that they are still serving in BPS 7.

He declared that if their pay scales are not upgraded, they will be forced to launch a protest in Lahore. Sajjad Qaisar Danish of Faisalabad, Fakhar Shehzad of Jhang, Nasir Abbas of Kamalia, Asif Athar of Pirmahal, Muhammad Mateen of Gojra and Abdul Razzaq of Toba also spoke on the occasion.