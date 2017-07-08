Punjab Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad has said that UNESCO has endorsed Punjab government's stance over passing of Orange Line Metro Train near heritage buildings in Lahore, reported Radio Pakistan.

He made this statement after attending World Heritage Conference held in Poland.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government submitted its stance in UNESCO secretariat regarding construction of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore, and the same was also presented to members of World Heritage Conference that held in Poland.

He said international experts have agreed that Orange Line Metro Train project will not affect the heritage of Lahore.