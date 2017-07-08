MURREE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that he was not doing politics but waging Jihad against godfather of corruption.

He was not levelling allegations on Sharif family, adding if he levels allegations then a complete book will be written on this.

Imran Khan said this while addressing a news conference here at Nathia Gali.

The PTI chief said that nobody had ever imagined that ‘Sharif family’ would be held accountable and that he sees the premier in Adiala Jail in the near future.

Referring to Chief Minister Punjab, he claimed that his credibility has been distorted by levelling allegations.

He criticised the ruling political party for its alleged corruption and reiterated his accusation of being offered Rs 10 billion bribe by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said corrupt and opportunists want to ruin the system.

Imran Khan alleged that on one hand corrupt mafia was spreading terror while on the other hand was giving tempt to masses. He observed that the cancer of corruption has made the country as hollow.

He cautioned that a decisive match would be played after Panama verdict. He alleged that the government was issuing advertisements worth billion of rupees on its defence. He said the Supreme Court has also pointed out that institutions have been ruined.

The PTI chief said a small group has shifted money of corruption to abroad, adding those who looted the country would stop money laundering.