Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif said Saturday that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In a message on the first death anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on Saturday, he said the blood rendered by Burhan Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement.

He said that the Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion.

The premier said Indian atrocities in the occupied territory highlighted the issue on the international forums.