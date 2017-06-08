SIALKOT-The Punjab government has established three degree colleges one each at far-off bordering villages Oora, Bajra Garhi and Saidpur-Bajwat and will start functioning in August this year.

The colleges will provide higher education facilities for female students belonging to the far-off Sialkot border villages along the Working Boundary.

Earlier, the girl students had to reach Sialkot after long travelling to get higher education. The local people have warmly welcomed the establishment of degree colleges, saying that it has happened first time in the history of Pakistan, when someone has felt this dire need and the government has established three girls’ degree colleges in Sialkot’s villages.

According to the senior officials of the Education Department, regular classes would start in these colleges in August 2017. They said that all of these three colleges have been established on four acres of land each, with total cost of Rs100 million each.

PROPERTIES SEALED: The special recovery teams of the Excise and Taxation Department have sealed as many as 300 properties besides impounding 211 luxury and other vehicles for the prolonged non-payment of their taxes in Gujranwala Division. According to the senior officials, the E&T had sent the final notices to these defaulters in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts but they were reluctant to pay their property taxes, token taxes and registrations fees.

FLOUR TEST: The food department’s special teams have collected the samples of flour from seven flour mills in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. District Food Controller (DFC) Rohail Butt told the newsmen that these samples have been collected and sent to the Lahore Laboratory to check the quality of the flour being supplied to the Sasta Ramazan Bazaars by these flour mills in Sialkot district.