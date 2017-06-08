BAHAWALPUR-Police claimed to have held 50 gamblers and recovered Rs263,270 of betting money during the crackdown in the district from June 1.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown was launched under directives from DPO Dr Akhtar Abbas with the start of June to tighten noose around gamblers. Civil Line police raided and arrested 19 gamblers from the ground of Dring Stadium. Police also recovered three decks of playing cards, Rs242,930 worth betting money. Police also impounded their two cars.

Baghdadul Jadeed police raided a park in a housing scheme, arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs2,120 worth betting money. City police conducted a raid in Hasilpur Railway Station locality, arrested three gamblers playing cards at footpath and recovered Rs1,750 betting money from them. In another raid, police arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs7,450 from them.

Uch Sharif police conducted a raid at Uch Gillani where two persons were caught gambling in a crop field. Police arrested them and recovered Rs4,800 and two cellphones from their possession. Saddr police arrested five persons from Mauza Ali Muhammadwala and recovered Rs2,500 of betting money. Similarly, Head Rajkaan police raided near Usman Petroleum, arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs1,720 from them. Police also registered cases against the culprits under Gambling Act launched investigation.