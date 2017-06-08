SIALKOT-A 10-year-old deaf child was molested by accused Shabir in Sialkot city’s congested New Hamza Ghaus locality here on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged at Naikapura police station under section 377 PPC by Tariq, the father of the victim, accused Shabir took Ahmed Raza to a near by Dera where he sexually abused the child. The accused fled away, when some people gathered there after listening to the victim’s hue and cry. The victim was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.

It was the fourth minor child who was molested during the last two days here. The sexual violence incidents against children are rising in Sialkot district.

Earlier, three minor boys were molested criminally in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here the other day.

In village Glotiyaan Khurd-Daska, local religious seminary’s teacher accused Qari Attiqur Rehman forcibly molested a minor student. The accused also tortured the victim with plastic pipes for raising his hue and cry. Daska Saddar police have registered a case with no arrest.

In village Uchiyaan Kharoliyaan-Motra, accused Chand molested Shabana Bibi’s minor son Saqib in village fields. In Daska City, Ghulam Rasul forcibly molested a child Ahmed Saleem (11) at his barber shop located at Daska Kalan.

ACCIDENT: A boy Ali Husnain (13) was killed when an overloaded and over speeding tractor badly hit a donkey-cart near village Sehjokey-Sambrial here today. Police have registered a case against the fleeing driver of the tractor trolley.

300 PROPERTIES SEALED: Over a 100 special recovery teams of Excise and Taxation Department have sealed 55 godowns, 245 other properties besides impounding 165 vehicles for the prolonged non-payment of their outstanding property taxes, motor registration fees and token taxes. A vigorous recovery campaign was launched launched against the defaulters by E&T in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din , Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the E&T officials, the recovery teams also confiscated more than 2,000 illegal and unauthorised numberplates of the different vehicles during the campaign.