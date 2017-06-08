Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited SSG training area at Terbela to witness completion of eight-week counter terrorism training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion by Pak Army SSG team.

General Bajwa appreciated standard of training imparted and the results attained by the trainee contingent, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

"COAS said that terrorism is a menace that requires a collective response," the statement added.

He said that Pakistan Army has vast experience of counter terrorism operations as well as modern training facilities.

The Nigerian contingent comprised of 440 trainees, including 26 officers.