NEW DELHI - An Indian army major and five suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in a remote northeastern Indian state close to the border with Myanmar, police said Wednesday. The gunfight broke out late Tuesday after troops raided a militant hideout in the forests of Mon district in Nagaland state following an intelligence tip-off. The militants lobbed grenades and fired with automatic rifles at the troops, triggering a nearly eight-hour gunfight.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Jun-2017 here.
Army major killed in northeast India
