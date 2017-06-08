KHANEWAL-Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) leader Sheikh Yousaf said that the Punjab budget has disappointed the people especially public servants.

Increase in the pay of govt servants is not sufficient, he said as per inflation, he said. “The 10 percent increase in salaries should be at least 25 percent. There should be no deduction in conveyance allowance during summer vacation. .Income tax relaxation should also be recovered,” he demanded.

He further stated that promises made with the professors and lecturers should be fulfilled. The seniority of young lecturers be fixed with the date of their appointment, deductions from their pay must be stopped, he said.

On the other side, MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan said that the provincial budget is actually a gift for the public. Billions of rupees in budget have been allocated for health and education in the Punjab province. He said that opposition is wasting time in uproar against the government. He said that the country was making progress. He also expressed that opposition is worried that much work is being done during PMLN regime.