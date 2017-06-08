KASUR-The drinking water, being supplied in Shah Inayat Colony, is stinky and contaminated, residents of the area complained.

They told The Nation that they get no other choice but to consume the contaminated and brackish water which they are being provided with these days. They pointed out that Ghulam Mustafa, a member of Kasur Press Club and a resident of the colony, has submitted a complaint to Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Haji Ayaz Ahmed Khan regarding the issue but no action so far could be taken in this regard. They demanded the TMC chairman to look into the grave situation and resolve their problem, saying being a local governments chairman, he is responsible for mitigating the public woes.

POLICE CLAIMS: Security at mosques, Imambargahs and other religious congregations has been made foolproof so that any untoward incident at these places could be thwarted.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while briefing the media about security arrangements across the district here the other day.

He claimed the political, social and religious figures in the district have also expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by police for the public security. “From Fajr to Taraweeh prayers, I myself have been monitoring security at mosques and Imambargahs,” the DPO informed, adding SHOs and SDPOs are also being directed to maintain law and order in their respective jurisdiction. He said the police will also conduct patrol in bazaars during last decade of Ramazan so that public security could be ensured.

Later, the DPO visited vegetable and fruit market where he inspected sale and quality of foodstuffs. He also showered a trader, Khalid Mehmood, with praise for selling quality fruits at officially-fixed prices and announced commendatory certificate for him by the police. Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan accompanied him.