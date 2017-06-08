ISLAMABAD - Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, has stressed the need for an effective use of digital media to promote and project Pakistan’s narrative and image as soft, moderate and democratic country at the global level.

She was chairing a high level meeting here on Wednesday.

In this regard, she directed all the attached departments of the ministry to work in a more integrated and cohesive manner to make the best use of social media, which is one of the greatest technological advancements of the recent age.

The minister said that restructuring and overhauling of social media wings of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage was imperative to align them with pace, precision and trends of modern day digital media.

She asked the concerned officials to chalk out a detailed plan and a robust strategy for training of officials of the ministry and their exposure to new social media trends as they had successfully replaced the old paradigm of communication.

Marriyum said that social media from blogging to tweeting and posting of videos on face book and other mediums has indeed opened new, faster and cheaper avenues of communication to promote a particular thought or a narrative by engaging greater number of people with more time at your disposal and costing less money. The minister said that it was also an easier task to locate the targeted audience through social media tools like various interest focused face book groups and twitter searches.

She directed all the relevant departments to establish an effective liaison and close coordination to streamline and centralize the process of content generation to highlight the steps taken by the present democratic government for the welfare of the people and spotlighting softer image of the country.