ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings of PTI’s foreign funding case because of the absence of the legal counsel of the party till June 22.

The four-member Commission headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza took up the case filed by a PTI founder member Akbar S Babar but had to adjourn the proceedings because of the absence of legal counsel of the party. On last hearing, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the Commission and was directed to file a new reply in the contempt of court case.

Later talking to media persons, Akbar S Babar said, PTI did not file reply even today just because that party’s chairman Imran Khan was in Nathia Gali and the legal counsel could not consult him.

Babar was of the view that Imran Khan is stuck in a closed street and is just using dilly-dally tactics to delay the proceedings.

He also demanded a public apology from Imran Khan about expulsion of the petition from the party which is contrary to the decision of the ECP which last month ruled that Akbar S Babar is a bona fide party member.

Babar also criticised the way PTI is holding the intra-party election, saying the exercise is against the spirit of democracy as it is being manipulated by the vested interest.

On the other hand, PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the jurisdiction of Election Commission to hear the PTI case about foreign funding. Meanwhile, a meeting of Election Commission in connection with preparations for general elections 2018 was held in Islamabad today with Secretary Babar Yaqoob in the chair.

The meeting decided to procure all relevant material and equipment used in elections well in time and ensuring its quality. The meeting decided to purchase transparent ballot boxes, folding screen compartment, plastic stamps, canvas bags and markers instead of ink and UHU gum and CCTV cameras.

Election Commission also decided to seek services of Lead Trainers among officers of Commission and also considered a proposal of retired officers of commission for this purpose. The meeting decided to start training process from next month.