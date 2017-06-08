OKARA:-Five shopkeepers were booked on violation of Ahtaram Ramazan Ordinance (ARO) here the other day. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Maham Asif Malik raided various shops and fined the ARO violators including Kutchehry Canteen owner Muhammad Aslam, beverage and paan shop owner Nadeem. Similarly, Aurangzaib, Imran and Boota were booked for selling sugarcane juice during fasting time. Cases have been registered against the violators with the A and B-Division police.