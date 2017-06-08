Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s youngest son, Hassan Nawaz, reached Judicial Academy to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for second time today, reported Waqt News.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court for further probe of Panama Leaks scandal.

The media reports stated that JIT has asked for more documents and records regarding London property.

He will also be questioned regarding Panama Leaks.

Earlier, he was asked to appear on June 10th but after change in schedule, he will appear today at 11 am.

On June 2nd, Prime minister’s younger son was grilled by the probe team for seven hours.

The JIT questioned him about the details of his family’s offshore assets and financial dealings abroad.

Hassan Nawaz, who showed up at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the JIT is headquartered, at around 10 am along with a bundle of files to record his statement and he left the academy about 5 pm without interacting with media persons, who anxiously put up with the blistering heat hoping to hear a few words from him.

The JIT, headed by Additional Director General Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia, quizzed Hassan Nawaz for about seven hours to glean information from him about his offshore assets. However, what transpired during the whole seven-hour grilling was anybody’s guess.

Sources claimed that Hassan Nawaz also submitted some documents to the JIT regarding the Panama Paper case.