New Delhi: Due to persistent Indo-Pak tense relations, India has now stopped hundreds of Sikh Yatris from travelling to Pakistan to participate in their religious ritual Shaheedi Jor Mela of Guru Arjin Dev Ji.

According to media reports, Modi government's extremist approach has created hurdles in the way of hundreds of Sikh devotees that were coming to attend their religious ritual in Pakistan.

Pakistan railway has cancelled special train service in the wake of far less number of Sikh Yatris .

Pakistan issued visas to 300 Sikh devotees. Only 60 of these Sikh Yatris were coming to Pakistan.