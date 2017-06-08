MUZAFFARABAD - Violating the Line of Control (LoC) yet again, Indian occupation forces in the part of Kashmir held by India abducted two civilian residents of Azad Kashmir in Pakistan, martyred them, and then took the bodies away with them.

According to details, Indian army captured two Azad Kashmiri civilians along the LoC at Chokothi, martyred them, and then carried their body away with them.

Meanwhile, the families and the Kashmiris staged protest demonstration against the dastardly act by the Indian army in front of the United Nations office in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The protesting Kashmiris handed over a protest memorandum at the Mission for the UN Secretary General António Guterres.