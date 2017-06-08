Today, in early hours, Indian troops resorted to malicious and unprovoked ceasefire contravention along LOC in Nikial and Kayani sectors with heavy weapon and mortars.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), along LOC in Nikial and Kayani sectors, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing, targeting the civilians with heavy arms and mortars.

The ISPR statement further said that, to silent Indian guns targeting civilians , Pakistan army responded effectively and efficiently on Indian Posts.