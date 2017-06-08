Multan-In order to introduce Multani mango in the world, an international three-day Mango Festival will be held in Multan in first week of July, disclosed Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha.

Chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday, he said that the festival would be organised by the district government and other activities like family cultural show and eating competition would also be held during the show. He said that all local varieties of mango would be put on display and it would give a boost to mango trade. He said that all traders and business organisations would be invited to the festival. He said that air conditioned pandal would be set up for the festival. He said that international airlines, federal agriculture department and many other organisations had expressed deep interest in the festival.