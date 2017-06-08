Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has once again expressed its apprehension on Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

While talking to media outside Judicial Academy, PML-N senior leader Asif Kirmani queried is this JIT or 007 James Bond’s thriller.

“We are afraid even looking at the Judicial Academy building,” he said.

He also raised question on Hussain Nawaz leaked photo.

“And what was the purpose of calling ambulance and spreading the news about low sugar level of Hussain Nawaz?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Fazal Tariq Chaudhary stated that despite apprehensions the Sharif family is appearing before the JIT.

Chaudhary further stated that PML-N has moved Supreme Court yet again over these issues.

“We are sure that top court will resolve them,” he said.