ISLAMABAD - Father of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, who was lynched on April 13 for alleged blasphemy, has sought Supreme Court’s help in getting admission for his daughters in educational institutions and provision of residence in Islamabad.

Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal, on Wednesday filed an application in Supreme Court wherein he stated that after the murder of Mashal Khan, his daughters were not able to pursue their studies due to security concerns. The elder daughter, Storiya Iqbal, has done her intermediate in pre-medical group and has secured 969 marks out of 1100. She was preparing for her entry exam to medical college, when the unfortunate incident took place, he further stated in the petition.

Similarly, the younger daughter, Saba Iqbal, took 9th class exam from Mardan Board and is awaiting result. Both the girls like Mashal Khan are brilliant students, Iqbal stated.

Mashal’s father stated that after the incident it had become impossible for his two daughters to continue their education in Swabi or anywhere in KP. There is urgent need that the two girls be shifted to Islamabad, he pleaded. Iqbal stated that due to education of his daughters, he would also be moving to Islamabad, but due to limited financial resources, he would not be able to afford his own house.

Iqbal further stated that he had spent a huge amount on education of his deceased son and other kids. He requested that directions be issued to authorities to provide him residence so he could be shifted to Islamabad. He further requested that his daughters be provide admission in any medical college and school in Islamabad.

He stated that his elder son, Aimal Khan, is serving as a civilian with Pakistan Air Force. After the incident, it has also become difficult for him to continue his job in KP as he is facing threats, Iqbal pleaded.