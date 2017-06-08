In latest released details of Mastung Operation, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that raid has denied the establishment of any direct or indirect ISIS organizational infrastructure in Balochistan or Pakistan.

The statement further stated that banned militant organisation Lashrake-Jhangivi Al-Almi (LeJA) hiding was trying to contact ISIS.

There was intelligence information that 10-15 terrorists of said organisation were present in caves near Isplingi, 36 Kilometer South East of Mastung, said ISPR.

The suicide bomber for attack on JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri was also sent by this group, said ISPR.

The military media wing further said that operation was conducted in area of 10-kilometer and started on morning of June 1 as heliborne force was landed in the area.

The operation continued for three days as militants hidden in network of caves gave tough fight to military forces.

According to press release, 12 militants including two suicide bombers were killed during the operation whereas five security officials including two officers got injured.

During the fight, security forces destroyed a LED making factory and recovered heavy cache of arms and weapons including 50 kilograms of explosive material, three suicide jackets, grenades, rocket launchers, sniper rifles, light machine guns and communication sets.

COAS General Bajwa praised the efforts of Southern Command, intelligence agencies and soldiers for successful operation.