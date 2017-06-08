HAFIZABAD-Local citizens particularly traders have expressed grave concern over the nonfunctioning of most of the CCTV cameras in the city installed to monitor the activities of criminals.

They have called upon the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Inspector General Police and Commissioner Gujranwala to order for making the cameras functional to prevent any unpleasant incident in the city.

According to reliable sources, the administration here had established more than 5 dozen CCTV cameras costing million of rupees to keep vigilant eye over the disruptive elements in the city few years back but only eight of them were functioning while the other were lying out of order due to negligence and indifference of the concerned authorities.

Sheikh Muhammad Amjad President and Malik Humayun Shahzad General Secretary of Markazi Anjuman Tajran and scores of others union office bearers have said that due to heavy rush in different markets particularly in Sasta Ramazan Bazaar, the functioning of CCTV cameras is absolutely essential to ward off any untoward incident in the city during this holy month of Ramazan.

ENCROACHMENTS: Since the start of the holy month of Ramazan, encroachments of all sorts have been further multiplied in the city causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to the pedestrians and traffic mess in most of the roads and thoroughfares.

According to a survey conducted by this scribe, the encroachment has been increased mainly due to the inefficient, lethargic and corrupt employees of municipality and traffic police. Due to work shirker and incompetent personnel of these two departments not only the push cart owners and rickshawwalas have occupied most of the roads but shopkeepers have also “helped” in the increase of encroachment by narrowing the already narrow roads and thoroughfares. They have not only constructed three to six feet ‘pucca tharas’ in front of their shops but have also hired some space in front of their shops to vendors which has further created traffic hazards in the city.

The citizens have called upon the Chairman MC and Deputy Commissioner to take pity on the citizens particularly pedestrians to launch merciless crackdown on all those who have created traffic hazards to achieve their selfish motives.