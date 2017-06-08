DUBAI: Former military ruler General retired Pervez Musharraf has said that he would welcome the change if the current elected government is dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan through JIT investigation.

He was addressing the press conference held at the office of All Pakistan Muslim League in Dubai.

Musharraf, who toppled the government in 1999, said that the change in the country could only be brought through democracy.

Expressing his hopes that the Supreme Court would bring change in the country, he said that Pakistan is in need of change and replacement of the system and it would be a 'bonus'.

Musharraf hinted a return to Pakistan after formation of ‘third political force’ in the country.

He said that he was ready to lead the grand alliance of the political parties who are fed up with the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party.

On Tuesday, some leaders of religious and political parties met with Pervez Musharraf in his residence and asked him to lead what they termed as a 'grand political alliance'.

President Awami League Riaz Fatiyana, Chairman Sunni Itehad Council Hamid Raza, Additional Secretary Muttahida Wahdadat-i-Muslimeen Nasir Shirazi, President of Muslim League Jenejo Iqbal Dar, Chairman Pakistan Mazdoor Itehad Naeem Quershi and Secretary General APML Dr Amjad were present at the press conference.

Musharraf did not announce any specific date to return to the country but said that when his 'grand alliance' gets successful and popular then he will definitely go back to Pakistan.

The former military ruler rejected the government's claims of better economic outlook and regretfully asserted that Pakistan's foreign direct investments and exports have been decreasing. He said that Pakistan's international status and repute has been blown out due to the current foreign policies.

He further added that Pakistan's image is tarnished among the international community especially in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United Stated and Iran.

He also praised the assistance of Saudi Arabia and UAE to Pakistan during difficult times and said that Pakistan should stand with both the brother countries.

Pervez Musharraf also said that his party was in contact with the Pakistan Awami Tehreek of Tahirul Qadri to include it in the alliance. In his concluding remarks, Pervez Musharraf said that all parties of urban Sindh, including MQM-Pakistan and Pak Sar Zameen Party, should not be divided and should bring themselves on one page for the betterment of the country.