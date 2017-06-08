Multan: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has arrested 4 accused in case of illegal occupation of State Land belonging to Irrigation Department on Wednesday. Accused were encroaching and cultivating pond area of Taunsa Barrage since 2012.

According to details NAB Multan initiated a case against unlawful beneficiaries/illegal occupants of state land of Taunsa Barrage (Irrigation Department). The investigation officer located four illegal occupants of the land namely Fida Hussain, Khalil Ur Rehman, Syed Fiaz Hussain, and Ijaz Hussain of Tehsil Kot Addu during the investigation. NAB sources said that the accused had encroached pond area of Taunsa Barrage and were cultivating major chunk of state land since 2012.

After verifying, illegally earned proceeds of Rs65 million, all four accused have been arrested from Kot Addu.



This illegal gain, in fact belongs to state exchequer i.e. Government of Punjab which is the rightful owner of these proceeds.

As the inquiry unfolds it is revealed that accused have committed offence of corruption and corrupt practices by obtaining advantages dishonestly & illegally as defined u/s 9(a) of NAO, 1999.

Accused will be produced before Judge Accountability Court on June 8, 2017 for seeking physical custody for further inquiry.