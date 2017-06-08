Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a brief interaction with his India counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana.

“PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif exchanged greetings at the Astana Opera today,” reported India media.

PM Modi inquired about Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's health. PM Modi also enquired about PM Sharif's mother and family. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Heads of State Council is the highest decision-making body of SCO which meets annually. Pakistan and India have observer status at SCO and will become its full member in Astana.

The decision, in principle, to give membership to the two countries was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held at Ufa in Russia in 2015.