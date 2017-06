ISLAMABAD: PML-N Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has summoned Senator Nehal Hashmi tomorrow at 3 pm.

According to media reports, PML-N Ethics and Disciplinary Committee met under the leader of house in Senate, Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq, in Islamabad.

Members committee, Barrister Zafar Ullah, Khawaja Zaheer, Senator Nazhat Sadiq and OM special assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs Dr Asif Kirmani attended the meeting.