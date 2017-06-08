ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on Iranian parliament and mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in which precious lives were lost.

A foreign office statement said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief. We offer our deep condolences to the people of Iran, the government, and the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

It added: “Pakistan condemns terrorism, which is a global phenomenon and common challenge, requiring resolute and coordinated approach to deal with the menace.”

Pakistan and Iran are going through a tense phase of bilateral ties as Tehran blames Islamabad of providing shelter to terrorists. Pakistan rejects the allegations.

Recently, Iran even threatened to strike inside Pakistan to target terrorists.

Allowing former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif to command a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of 39-Muslim majority states was also criticised by Iran.

The alliance was formed by Saudi Arabia in December 2015 with its headquartres in Riyadh.

Iran had objected to the formation of the alliance fearing it was a Sunni-only alliance rather than a Muslim alliance.

The government had also delayed approval to General Raheel Sharif – considering Iran’s objections - for several months before finally giving a nod.