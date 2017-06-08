At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has serious concerns over the tension between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Expressing concerns over the Indian violations of Line of Control and working Boundary, he said India is playing havoc with the peace and stability of the region.

He said Pakistan strongly condemns the atrocities perpetrated by Indian Forces in Kashmir.

He also said Indian barbarism cannot suppress the Kashmiri people's just struggle for right to self-determination.

He stressed on Pakistan's desire for unity among the Muslim Ummah.