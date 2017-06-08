ISLAMABAD - The civil and military leadership yesterday expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to all initiatives against the menace of terrorism, rejecting baseless allegations of Afghanistan implicating Islamabad in the recent terror attacks in Kabul.

The National Security Committee of the Cabinet, under the chair of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reviewed the overall internal and regional security issues and expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming visit of the prime minister to Kazakhstan where Pakistan and India would formally join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The prime minister may interact with the Afghan president on the sidelines of the SCO summit and express Islamabad’s concern over the wrong and baseless implication of Pakistan in the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed on the steps taken for sprucing up border management with Afghanistan and Iran. It was reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts and contribution towards elimination of terrorism and establishing regional peace.

The forum strongly condemned the recent incident of terrorism in Kabul and resolved to remain steadfast in support of Afghan people.

The participants expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and strongly rejected the baseless allegations against Pakistan in that context.

It was highlighted that Pakistan was the only country in the Afghan equation, which had achieved clear and measurable success against terrorism despite limited capacity and huge human and economic costs.

“Pakistan has not only remained committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan but also worked with all regional and global initiatives to that end. At the same time, Pakistan has shown exceptional restraint even when Afghan territory was used for terrorist acts in Pakistan, which resulted in massive human losses,” said an official statement.

“Islamabad is fully cognizant of institutional collaboration by the elements hostile to Pakistan and will defend itself resolutely against manifest and future threats. At the same time, Pakistan remains committed to continuing its ongoing efforts for local, regional and global peace,” it added.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, ISI Director General Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and other senior civil and military officials.