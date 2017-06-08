ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan wanted to see a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan.

Participating in a panel discussion titled “Regional Perspective on US Strategy in Afghanistan’ held at the South Asian Centre in Atlantic Council, Washington DC, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry strongly condemned the tragic Kabul incident.

According to a message received here, he stressed that there was an opportunity for both Pakistan and the United States to work together to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

He said that the mistrust between the two countries was blocking the progress in achieving the objective of peace. "Terrorism under any pretext is not acceptable to us," he added.

He said that Pakistan's efforts to bring peace in the region would not be interrupted by the rhetoric of the Afghan leadership. Just putting blame on Pakistan, all the time would never help in any manner to achieve the ultimate objective of regional peace, he added. Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday lauded Pakistan's efforts to eliminate terrorism during a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Chaudhry

Ambassador Chaudhary called on the Senator and briefed him on Pakistan's effective and successful counter-terrorism campaign and its enormous strides in the economic domain.

Appreciating Pakistan's efforts to eliminate terrorism, Senator Graham underscored the need for close cooperation towards regional stability. Aizaz Chaudhry has met several US lawmakers in recent weeks to highlight Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. In his meeting with them, Ambassador Chaudhry has underlined the role Pakistan had been playing as the frontline state in the war against terrorism and the staggering cost it had paid in terms of loss of precious lives.

The government is fully committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism and as a result, there has been a significant improvement in security and economic situation in the country that is helping create new economic opportunities and attracting foreign investors from all over the world, he added. A Congressional group that met the Ambassador recently expressed the strong commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United States, while acknowledging sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the counter-terror fight.