Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria Thursday said it appears India is seeking a conflict with Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always exercised restraint but India's belligerence is a threat to regional peace and security.

He said, "India is deliberately escalating tension to divert international community's attention from gross human rights violation in Held Kashmir."

Zakaria said, "Pakistan has suffered from Indian state-sponsored terrorism for over five decades."

"India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan and is also sabotaging Pak-Afghan relations," he added.

The spokesperson called upon the UN Security Council, Members of UN and Human Rights organisations to call India to account for the grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by its forces in Held Kashmir.