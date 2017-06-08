A meeting took place Thursday between International Court of Justice President Ronny Abraham and the delegations of Pakistan and India to discuss the timelines in Jadhav case.

The purpose of the meeting was only to discuss procedural matters including the timelines for submission of written memorials and to enable a hearing to be listed.

The president of the court sought the views of the parties as to time required for the submission of their written pleadings and supporting evidence called Memorials. Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali urged the court to adopt an expedited timetable with a view for an early substantive hearing. The court will announce the timetable shortly.

The attorney general informed the International Court of Justice of Pakistan’s intent to appoint a judge ad hoc who will sit on the bench of the court for all proceedings in this case, including the substantive hearing.

The Indian application seeks “at least release or acquittal” of convicted spy Jadhav. As was made clear by Pakistan’s Counsel, Khawar Qureshi on May 15, 2017, India can never obtain this from the ICJ.

As has also been explained previously, the court on May 18, 2017 made a procedural order to enable a full hearing to take place. It did not make any finding on jurisdiction or merits. Pakistan’s arguments on jurisdiction and merits will be considered by the court at the full hearing.

As can be seen from paragraph 60 of the court order of May 18 itself, the court stated that that it “in no way prejudged jurisdiction, admissibility or merits”.

"The Government of Pakistan is fully confident that India can never succeed in its application. India can never obtain acquittal or release of Commander Jadhav on the basis of its application to the international court," said the AG Office.