ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday phoned French President Emmanuel Jean Michael Frederic Macron and congratulated him on his election as President of the French Republic.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf, extended sincere felicitations to Emmanuel Jean Michael Frederic Macron on his historic win in the elections and assumption of office as the President of the French Republic.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif re-affirmed his commitment to further strengthening of the friendly ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between the two nations would continue to flourish under the dynamic leadership of new French President.

The French President appreciated the Government of Pakistan for ratification of Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The Prime Minister invited the French President to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also condoled with the French President over the recent terrorist attacks and assured that Pakistan stood together with France and Europe in eliminating this menace.