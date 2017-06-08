According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the two day meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at Astana in Kazakhstan beginning today.

Heads of State Council is the highest decision-making body of SCO which meets annually.

Pakistan has observer status at SCO and will become its full member at Astana. The decision, in principle, to give membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held at Ufa in Russia in 2015.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.

Besides the SCO Summit, Kazakhstan is also hosting the International Expo 2017, in which more than 100 countries including Pakistan are participating. The Prime Minister along with other participating SCO H