KAMALIA-The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) continued protest on the third consecutive day against the inclusion of 34 villages in Tehsil Pir Mahal.

The bar members were of the view that the villages have long been part of Tehsil Kamalia and their inclusion in Pir Mahal would cause difficulty for local litigants. Talking to media, TBA president Mehr Yasin Darsana said they will continue their protest until the matter is resolved as per their demand. He threatened to take to the streets if their demands are not met.

CASE REGISTERED: Police booked a person for making a fake call on police emergency number. City Police ASI Shaukat Ali received a call that a car, Rs0.5 million cash and 3 tola of jewellery, belonging to Umair Anjum, was stolen from Kamalia Tehsil Courts. During preliminary investigation, police discovered that Umair Anjum had made a bogus call. Police registered a case against him.