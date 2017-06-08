NOORPUR THAL: Serving the needy and poor people is the highest form of worship, AC Umar Farooq said.

Addressing the inauguration of an Iftar Dasterkhawan here, he said people should contribute to make the dasterkhawan successful. On the occasion, the AC told the media that dasterkhawan is being arranged by Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) and Social Welfare Department. He showered local philanthropists with praise for arranging Iftar Dasterkhawan and urged others to follow them. DDSWO Shabana Ajmal and TMC Chairman Rao Muhammad Alam were also present on the occasion.

Protest against power cuts

KAMALIA: A large number of citizens staged a protest in front of Kamalia Press Club against prolonged and unscheduled outages in Kamalia city and surroundings here the other day.

They chanted slogans against the government and burnt effigies. Talking to The Nation, they said residents of Kamalia have been facing hours long unscheduled loadshedding in the scorching weather. They said the fasting people and those offering prayers are worst victim of the outages as the latter do not find enough water for ablution. They urged the government to consider the public woes and take effective steps to eliminate loadshedding so that residents could get relief in Ramazan.

Info cell opens at district courts

VEHARI: District and Sessions judge Saeedullah Mughal inaugurated the information cell in district courts here.

Talking to media, Mr Saeedullah said that the information cell is established under directives from Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice so that litigants may get information about their cases and copy of FIRs without any fee. “Under directives from the LHC chief justice, special hearings have been introduced in courts for family cases to provide a home-like atmosphere to children,” he informed. He also stressed bar-bench cooperation to provide the common man with speedy justice.

District Bar Association (DBA) president Rao Sheraz Raza, general secretary Rai Amir Aslam and a large number of senior lawyers were also present on the occasion.