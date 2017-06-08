SIALKOT-Seven male and female members of Qadiyani family of Tariq Mehmood Butt embraced Islam at the hands of local religious cleric Qari Afzal during a special ceremony held a local mosque in Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil.

WATER LEVEL SOURS: The water level soured up to 71,047 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala here from 60,000 cusecs of a day ealrier. According to the senior officials of the Sialkot irrigation department, the water level is increasing in River Chenab here due to melting of snow on neighbouring snow-covered alps in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

VISIT: The PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Sialkot here today (Thursday). PTI Sialkot District leader Khawaja Arif Ahmed told that Imran Khan will participate in the fund-raising ceremony-cum- Iftaar dinner , scheduled to be held here today , by the management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial cancer Hospital Lahore. Imran Khan will also address a press conference.