LODHRAN-The court sentenced a murder convict to death in just 34 days as the police prepared the challan within 17 days and sent it to the court; in the next 17 days, the court recorded evidence and brought the criminal to justice.

On 27th of April, 2017, victim Saima Bibi was murdered by her husband Muhammad Sajid in frustration of domestic dispute, on the complaint of victim’s father, the Lodhran Saddr Police had registered a case against Sajid and his father Mukhtiar under section 302/34 CRPC.

The Lodhran District Police Officer issued special directions to SHO Police Station Lodhran Farhat Abbas Shah and also gave him guideline to prepare challan of the case in the minimal time that is why the police prepared the challan within 17 days and submitted to court on 15th May.

District and Session Judge Munir Ahmad Joyia told The Nation in an exclusive interview that the Lahore High Court chief justice took special interest in closing the case in minimal time. He added that judicial system is being improved so that provision of effective and immediate justice can be ensured.

He further said that more than 300 criminals are locked up in Bahawalpur’s Borstan Jail whose cases were under hearing in District Lodharn who used to be brought to Lodhran daily for hearing. He said with the cooperation of judges, lawyers and other departments this number is now reduced to even less than 100, judiciary is resolving cases in less time to provide justice to people. At the end, he said that special attention is being paid on the unresolved cases in civil courts.

District Bar Lodhran President Bilal Masoor said if the police actively perform its duties, judges do not have any hurdle in giving timely verdict in cases.

“We witnessed the provision of cheap and swift justice in the judicial history and the judges will continue such work using the best of their abilities to close pending cases,” he hoped.

Local businessman Abdullah Daha said that with the timely provision of justice, crimes will be discouraged in the Lodhran district which is a good omen for this remote district.

5 cops booked for torturing villager

HAFIZABAD: Incharge police post Tibba Shah Behlol ASI Ashiq Hussain, head constable Haq Nawaz and three other cops were booked on the charge of allegedly torturing a villager and keeping him in their illegal confinement.

On the writ petition filed by Aamir son of Ijaz the Additional District and Sessions Judge Pindi Bhattian ordered the registration of case against the five COPs. The petitioner alleged that the accused policemen allegedly caught hold of him without any reason, thrashed him and hurled threats of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the Jalalpur Bhattian police have smashed a gang of cattle-lifters and arrested its four members including its ring leader, Faiz alias faizi.

The police, on the pointation of the gang, have recovered 12 stolen buffaloes worth Rs. 2 million, cell phones and fire arms from them.