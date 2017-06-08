JHANG/KHANEWAL-Three persons drowned after their car plunged into a canal in Kot Kabirwala, about 40 km away from here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Jaffar Ali, 18, of Mehmay Wali Pull and Parvaiz, 28, of Burewala, both said to be cousins, were on the way to Gujranwala. As they reached near Bhatta Pull Kot Kabirwala, car driver Meraj lost control over steering and it plunged into Rashida Link Canal. The rescue recovered the car and bodies from the canal and shifted them to Kabirwala Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy. The bodies were later handed over to the families. Police are investigating.

According to police, Noor Muhammad of Mauza Luck Badhar, along with accomplices, strangled his nephew Shamsher Khan over property row. The deceased was father of two children. Waryamwala police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

In another incident, Class-X student Bilal, 16, of Mauza Hassan Khan drowned while bathing in Jhelum River. Rescue 1122 fished out his body and handed over to the family.