TOBA TEK SINGH-The Veterinary Doctors Association (VDA) has condemned Pirmahal assistant commissioner for his alleged misbehaviour and insult of a fellow doctor when the AC visited Sindhillianwali Ramazan Bazaar the other day.

In a meeting presided by VDA President Dr Nawaz, a resolution was passed in which VDA demanded immediate action against the AC and an inquiry into the incident. If during inquiry their charge was proved correct, AC must be transferred out of the district, they demanded.

The Resolution added that the AC also threatened veterinary officer Dr Zafar Iqbal to get lost from the Ramazan Bazaar and if he was seen in future his legs will be broken. The meeting warned that if VDA demand was not accepted slaughter houses will be closed from Thursday and meat stalls in Ramazan Bazaars will also be shut.