KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have complied a report in terms of threats to shrines in Karachi.

According to sources, police have identified 200 shrines and tombs that are facing security issues.

As per details, 71 tombs in Karachi East District, 48 in Karachi South District, five in Karachi West District, 48 in Karachi Central District and 25 in Malir District have been recognized as insecure.

It has also been disclosed in the report that some of these shrines are under control of drug sellers, whereas, hemp and marijuana are openly used at such places. According to the report, police has been advised to take action against drug sellers and to make security of these shrines mandatory on Thursdays.