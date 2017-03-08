ISLAMABAD: Five police officials who were allegedly involved in torturing two teenagers will be sacked within “two to three” days, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiani in the Senate Committee on Human Rights.

According to SSP Kiani, “Five police officials, including two station house officer have committed a wrong act and hence they have been suspended. A show cause notice has been issued to them for torturing the boys. They will be dismissed from their service in two to three days.”

The committee discussed Zohaib Khan, 15, and Asfandyar Abbasi, 18 case. They were detained by the police on the night of Feb 14 for 18 hours and physically assaulted. The committee was told that according to the police they had found a toy gun from the boys, and tortured them to make confessions.

The committee chairman highly praised the action taken against the five officials.