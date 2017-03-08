SIALKOT- Four persons were injured seriously in gas cylinder explosion in a refilling shop located at Motra, Daska tehsil.

Asghar was refilling the gas cylinders in small shop when a cylinder exploded with a bang, injuring seriously shopkeeper Asghar, his son Adnan and two customers Adeel and Naveed.

The injured were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. It was the second gas cylinder explosion while refilling in a shop in Daska tehsil during the last five days.

On March 02,2017, five persons including three children were injured seriously in a gas cylinder explosion occurred in house-cum-gas refilling shop of accused Rafiq in village Kandan Sayyan, Daska tehsil.