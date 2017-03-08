OKARA-Martyred Pak Army Jawan Muhammad Altaf Kharal, 22, was laid to rest with full military honour in the ancestral graveyard at village Gogera Khas on Okara-Faisalabad Road, some 25 km in the north from here on Tuesday.

Altaf Kharal,22, embraced martyrdom along with four other soldiers in Mohmand Agency along border with Afghanistan.

Funeral for the martyr was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life including civil and armed forces officers and politicians. A smartly turned out military contingent offered salute to the martyr’s grave and laid floral wreaths on it. Elder brother of the martyr is also serving in the army.

BIKER KILLED

A motorcyclist was killed and three others including a woman got injured when two bikes collided head-on here. According Rescue 1122, Sultan Mehmood, resident of Bangla Gogera along with his wife was going to Chak 30/GD on a bike.

Near Govt Intermediate College on Bhagiana Shah Baig Road, another motorcycle, being ridden by Bashir Ahmad collided with his bike. Resultantly all the five persons on both the bikes got injured and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Okara. However, Saifullah and Sultan Mehmood, having serious head injuries, were referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore but Saifullah died on the way.

Arms cache seized, trafficker held

HAFIZABAD-The Jalalpur Bhattian Police foiled an arms trafficking bid attempt and seized large quantity of arms and ammunitions here on Tuesday.

According to police, following a tip-off about the arms trafficking, the police intercepted a van. During search, the police recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunitions being brought to the area from tribal area.

The police have impounded the vehicle and arrested a trafficker identified as Kaleem Ullah. According to police sources, the accused is resident of Chak Chattha, Hafizabad and has been involved in arms trafficking to the area. He has been shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.