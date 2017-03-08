SIALKOT-A delegation of leading businessmen from European countries termed Pakistan an ideal and safer place for direct foreign investment and business.

The foreign businessmen led by Mr Peter Knap (Denmark) said that they were very happy while visiting their business partners in Sialkot. They said that they will further expand their business activities through investing in different joint ventures with their business partners in Pakistan.

They also pledged to motivate their business partners around the globe to do maximum business in Pakistan. They added that the world should focus on broadening the scope of mutual cooperation by extending it to the areas of trade, investment, energy and infrastructure development with Pakistan.

They pointed that there was a vast scope of doing and expending business in Pakistan, as the country was an ideal and safe for foreign business and investment.

On the occasion, soccer ball manufacturer and exporter Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja welcomed the foreign businessmen in Pakistan and gave them detailed briefing about the foreign business trends, their need and challenges, opportunities of foreign business growth and investment in Sialkot.

Mr Peter Knap, the CEO of Demark based SELECT Company, the world’s biggest and No 1 soccer balls manufacturing and exporting company, announced to expand their business of soccer balls with their business partners Anwar Khawaja Industries (AKI) continuing their investment in Pakistan.

Giving detailed briefing about the global business trends, needs, markets access and growing business opportunities, Mr Peter Knap revealed that he has brought his company’s business partners in different European countries to Sialkot to see excellence of business and work in Sialkot.

Talking to the newsmen at Sialkot, during the first day of their two-day visit to Sialkot, the CEO of SELECT Company narrated that his company was the world’s No.1 company indulged only in worldwide business of soccer balls manufacturing and exporting. He added that his company will expand their business with their business partners Anwar Khawaja Industries (AKI).

“We are much happy to be here in Sialkot, as we have been feeling much relaxed to visit Pakistan without any fear,” he added. Mr Peter Knap said that there was no doubt to say that Pakistan was an ideal and safe country for foreign business and investment. He pledged to motivate his business partners to visit Pakistan without any fear and do maximum business and investment in different joint venture in Pakistan.

The businessmen including Mr Peter Knap, Mr Jesper Ullit Jensen, Mr Soren Nielsen, Jacek Witkowski (Denmark), Mr Paul Ricardo, Mr Laszlo Veisz (Poland), Mr Sam Andre Smet, Mr Alex Mrcel Smet (Belgium), Mr Lanfranco Battista, Mr Francesco Longo (Italy), Mr Jaochim Boehmer, Mr Tobias Erich Thurau, Mr Frederik Lodewijk Jansen, Mr Marcel Alexander Brink (Germany), Mr Claus Lyhne Philipsen, Mr Lars Nielsen, Mr Sune Raunstrup (Denmark) and Mr Colin Michael Omen (US) visited the production units in Sialkot amid tight security.

They witnessed the process of soccer balls manufacturing though the use of advanced technology. They also witnessed the craftsmanship of the Sialkot based artisans and termed it an international standard craftsmanship.

Sialkot based leading exporters Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Mrs Aneeta Khawaja, Mian Abdul Shakur, Saeed Qureshi and Abid Hussain Mehdi were also present.