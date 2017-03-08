SADIQABAD-Due to effective monetary policies of the government, Pakistan’s economy has succeeded to secure a prominent place in world’s emerging economies.

PML-N leader Mehr Sardar Waheed Hassan stated while talking to media at Sadiqabad Press Club here the other day.

He claimed that the power loadshedding has been reduced by 80 percent, adding it will be eliminated by 2018. He said that the opposition parties are afraid of the government’s successful economic policies and spreading false propaganda against the PML-N. He said that they will fail in their intentions. He said that farmers are being provided small loans which, he said, will prove to be a milestone in uplift of their economic condition. Similarly, the China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) will also help reduce unemployment in the country.

On the other hand, Councillor Dr Munir Ahmed Ch assured the residents of Tibba Qadirabad of resolving their problems regarding healthcare and rehabilitation of infrastructure. He was addressing a ceremony held in his honour.

PLANTATION CAMPAIGN

The Govt College of Commerce launched a plantation campaign here. College Principal Prof Sajjad Mansoor inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling on the college premises. On the occasion, he said that it is collective responsibility of the nation to plant saplings to avoid environmental pollution.