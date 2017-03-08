The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Wednesday approved Pakistan's request for application of safeguards at nuclear power plant units K-2 and K-3, reported Radio Pakistan.

The two units are pressurised water reactors - each installed with a capacity of 1,100 megawatts - and are being acquired from China, said Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria.

"Civil nuclear power generation is an important component of Pakistan's energy security policy and a vital developmental imperative," he added.

Zakaria said the power plants will serve as important vehicle to help meet Pakistan's increasing energy needs and support sustained economic growth and industrial development.

"Pakistan has the rare distinction of keeping all its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards signifying its commitment to global objectives of non-proliferation."