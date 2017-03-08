ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is not against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif politically.

The Panama Leaks case is related to corruption and not politics; had that been the case, he would not have approached the apex court but come on to roads against Sharifs, he added.

“I will accept the Supreme Court judgment in the Panama Leaks case with open heart and would not come on the roads even if it is against the PTI,” said Imran Khan while talking to the members of Press Association of Supreme Court at his residence in Bani Gala here on Monday.

He termed the Election Commission of Pakistan as part of Nawaz League.

Waiting for the judgment and after would launch struggle against the ECP as it has not implemented the 40 findings, given by the Commission on election rigging, he stated.

Flanked by Naeemul Haq, Information Secretary, Fawad Chaudhry, spokesperson and Iftikhar Durrani, Head of Media Department, PTI, Imran Khan said that the party would launch a campaign against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“I am waiting for the judgment and would concentrate on the campaign for the upcoming general elections,” adding, they have also decided to allot tickets to those who could ensure victory in the next general elections.

To a question, he, however, said that they will not enter into any coalition with other parties stating that the PTI performance is quite clear to the masses.

The PTI Chief claimed to secure 100 per cent victory again in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in the general elections keeping in view the PTI government’s performance most specifically in depoliticising the Police Department as well as bringing drastic reforms in the education sector of the province.

He said that they are accepting the military courts as the government has failed to implement the National Action Plan.

“We don't like to create an impression that the PTI is making hurdles in restoring peace. We have to take this bitter pill ,otherwise, no democrat can

accept the military courts”, Imran said.

He said that he did not want to target Nawaz Sharif politically but preferred to knock the door of the country’s top court to expose his corruption.

“It is imperative for democracy that no one should tell a lie and one should be Sadiq and Amin”, Imran said ,adding, that the President of Brazil had to face impeachment as he told a lie regarding budget.

He alleged that Nawaz has established his business empire while remaining in politics.

Imran also said that being in power in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, he could have taken huge loans from the Bank of Khyber while using his authority but he did not do it and has been struggling for eliminating corruption from the country.