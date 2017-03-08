An opposition party on Tuesday demanded of the government to deport Afghan nationals living in Pakistan ahead of the March 15 national population census.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, in its resolution submitted in the National Assembly, claimed the 2.5-million Afghans were a "burden on Pakistan's economy".

"It is high time we prioritise our national interests," the resolution added.

Pakistan on Tuesday temporarily reopened borders with Afghanistan that were shut after a wave of militant attacks. The Torkham and Chaman crossings were to remain open through Wednesday for nationals from both countries with valid visas who want to return home, a measure intended to calm tensions and ease a backlog.

"In order to provide an opportunity to those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country, the government of Pakistan has decided to open the border crossings at Torkham and Chaman on March 7 and 8, 2017," the Foreign Office said in a statement.